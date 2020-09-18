Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Rahman Chibsah joins VfL Bochum

Ghana international, Yusif Rahman Chibsah

Footballghana.com can officially report that Ghana international, Yusif Rahman Chibsah has sealed his move to German lower-tier club VfL Bochum in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The hardworking midfielder became a free agent at the end of the 2019/2020 football season after parting ways with Turkish club Gaziantep FK.



Following successful negotiations, Rahman Chibsah has now secured a move to VfL Bochum to give the side a squad boost in the 2020/2021 football season.



"VfL Bochum 1848 has signed the Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah. The 27-year-old last played for the Turkish Süper Lig club and is moving to Castroper Straße free of charge”, an official club statement from the German club has said today.



Last season, Yusuf Rahman Chibsah enjoyed a very successful campaign in the Turkish Super Lig where he made 28 appearances for his club.



In Germany, he will be expected to play a key role for VfL Bochum in their quest to secure promotion to the Bundesliga at the end of the campaign.

