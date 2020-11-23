Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Prince Opoku Agyemang impresses in Cape Town City FC win over Celtic

Prince Opoku Agyemang joins to celebrate a goal

Ghanaian forward Prince Opoku Agyemang produced another fine performance as Cape Town City FC defeated Bloemfontein Celtic in the South African PSL on Sunday.



Opoku Agyemang was handed his first start for City and played a pivotal role as City climbed fifth with a 4-2 win over Celtic.



Cape Town City broke the deadlock on 16 minutes through a neatly taken finish from Mduduzi Mdantsane.



Fergie Larkay won a penalty and converted in the 39th minute before the deficit was halved by Mdomiso Mabena two minutes later.



Opoku Agyemang is yet to open his account for the Premier Soccer League side, having made three appearances for the club since joining from Medeama SC.

