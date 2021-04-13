Playing in China is difficult – Frank Acheampong

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong has opened up on playing in the Chinese Super League.



In recent times, the Chinese League has dominated the headlines across the globe due to clubs' ability to cash in for top-notch players with Ghanaian footballers being no exception.



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Boateng amongst others have featured in the Chinese league with a session of Ghanaians lambasting them for choosing money over their career.



The 27-year-old explaining why top-notch players accept offers from clubs in China said they serve as role models for the Chinese footballers.



Asked if it is difficult to play in China, he said, “Yes, I think when they sign you are like they will sign you like a professional player so they have to feel your impact, be like a role model to the Chinese players because they want to lift the local players on how they play and by so doing they have to learn from we the foreigners.”



“So whatever you bring on and off the pitch is what they think their local players are learning so to play in China is not just about the playing sake but is like you being an inspiration to their players’ he told Untold Stories TV.



Frank Acheampong has joined ambitious Chinese club Shenzhen FC on a four-year deal after failing to extend his stay with Tianjin Teda.