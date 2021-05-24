Patrick Kpozo delighted to score his first goal in Ostersunds victory over IK Sirius

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U-20 left-back Patrick Kpozo has expressed delight in netting his first goal of the season as Ostersunds defeated IK Sirius 3-0 in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.



Kpozo, the ex-Inter Allies star, opened the scoring at the stroke of halftime as the hosts head to the spring break with a comfortable win.



"It's a really good feeling to score," he told Ostersunds TV. "Everyone has been waiting for me to score since I have been scoring in training. It's a very good feeling.



"Of course I am very happy to score my first goal for Ostersunds this season. I am really happy with my first-come, more to come," he added.



"We did really well defensively and offensively and that is what gave us the points today."



The Swedish league will go for a two-week break and Kpozo is excited to sign off with a victory.



"This is nice to go for a two-week vacation and relax and it's good we got a win. Like if we didn't win, the vacation would be tough," said the Ghanaian.



English midfielder Blair Turgott scored the second goal for the home side on the hour mark with before Felix Horberg completed the big win with 19 minutes remaining.



Compatriots Frank Arhin and Samuel Mensiro also featured for the hosts.