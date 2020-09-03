Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Partey reminds me of Gilberto Silva and Vieira - Ex-Arsenal defender Armand Traore

Former Arsenal defender Armand Traore is urging the club to sign Vieira-like midfielder Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window.



Partey has been linked with a move to the North London club, but initial attmpts by the Gunners has been unsuccessful.



Traore who played with Patrick Vieira and at the latter part of his Arsenal career with Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva, believes the Ghanaian will offer the Gunners the amount of protection the two gave the club during their playing days.



Arsenal have struggled to find a replacement for the two since their exits from the club, trying several players and failed.



"They need to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang," he told talkSPORT.



"I would strengthen the central defence. I wouldn't mind a guy like Partey, sitting in front of the defence, somebody a bit angry.



"He reminds me a bit of Gilberto Silva or Vieira, somebody who can go out there and have a go.



"I think Arteta's doing a great job and I can only see them doing well in the future to be honest."

