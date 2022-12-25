Otto Addo took my World Cup dream away - Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil, has accused former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo of taking his FIFA World Cup dream away after he was dropped from Ghana's 26-man squad for the Qatar Mundial.



With no reason given to the media ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Joseph Paintsil, who was one of Ghana's brightest spots in the 2021 AFCON and the most "informative" Ghanaian winger at the time, was dropped from the final squad.



Speaking about the ordeal he went through after missing out on the final squad, Joseph Paintsil said he is happy Otto Addo has left his post because the Borussia Dortmund development coach took his dream away.



“I’m happy about it. The World Cup was a fantastic opportunity to show me to the world, but he took it away from me. I’m now patiently waiting to see who the next national coach will be. , because I will always be available for the national team. Hoping for him that he continues to shoot on the ground as he does behind a microphone,” Paintsil told Belgium-base Newspaper Belang van Limburg.



He also added that Otto Addo didn't give him any reasons for his decision to drop him from the final squad.



“His decision was unfair. He gave me no valid reason to explain my absence. I told him the same thing during a phone conversation. He told me that there were players ahead of me in the hierarchy."



"Among them, there were guys who, like me, play in the Jupiler Pro League. They didn’t have the same stats, but Addo said football isn’t all about goals and assists," Joseph Paintsil added.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



