Official: Emmanuel Lomotey signs for French side Amiens

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has completed the switch from Spanish second tier outfit Extremadura to French second tier side Amiens SC on a long term deal.
It has been previously reported that Amiens had to pay about 500,000 euros to secure his services.
He has signed a four-year deal with the club and is expected to play a key role for them as they aim to return to the top flight of the French leagues.
The 22-year-old made 21 appearances for Extremadura last season and netted once.
The former Dreams FC player can play a variety of positions including centre-back and central midfield. He is primarily a defensive midfielder.
Amiens SC took to their Twitter page to announce the signing to their fans.
? L’Amiens SC est très heureux d’annoncer la signature d’Emmanuel Lomotey !— Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) August 17, 2020
Le milieu défensif et international U23 ghanéen de 22 ans est lié au club jusqu’en 2024 !
Bienvenue chez toi Emmanuel ! ???? pic.twitter.com/VZguirMb1w
