You are here: HomeSports2020 08 17Article 1035754

Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Official: Emmanuel Lomotey signs for French side Amiens

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has completed the switch from Spanish second tier outfit Extremadura to French second tier side Amiens SC on a long term deal.

It has been previously reported that Amiens had to pay about 500,000 euros to secure his services.

He has signed a four-year deal with the club and is expected to play a key role for them as they aim to return to the top flight of the French leagues.

The 22-year-old made 21 appearances for Extremadura last season and netted once.

The former Dreams FC player can play a variety of positions including centre-back and central midfield. He is primarily a defensive midfielder.

Amiens SC took to their Twitter page to announce the signing to their fans.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter