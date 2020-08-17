Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Official: Emmanuel Lomotey signs for French side Amiens

Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has completed the switch from Spanish second tier outfit Extremadura to French second tier side Amiens SC on a long term deal.



It has been previously reported that Amiens had to pay about 500,000 euros to secure his services.



He has signed a four-year deal with the club and is expected to play a key role for them as they aim to return to the top flight of the French leagues.



The 22-year-old made 21 appearances for Extremadura last season and netted once.



The former Dreams FC player can play a variety of positions including centre-back and central midfield. He is primarily a defensive midfielder.



Amiens SC took to their Twitter page to announce the signing to their fans.





? L’Amiens SC est très heureux d’annoncer la signature d’Emmanuel Lomotey !



Le milieu défensif et international U23 ghanéen de 22 ans est lié au club jusqu’en 2024 !



Bienvenue chez toi Emmanuel ! ???? pic.twitter.com/VZguirMb1w — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) August 17, 2020

