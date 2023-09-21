OccupyJulorbiHouse: Young basketball player mistaken as protester arrested

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

A young basketball player, mistaken for a protester, has been arrested alongside other demonstrators at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



The young boy was returning from his usual training session on Thursday morning when he was apprehended alongside other protesters.



According to the mother of the young boy, she received a distress call informing her of her son's arrest.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the mother of the basketball player, who wished to remain anonymous, said her son was mistaken for a protester because he was wearing a red T-shirt.



The visibly distressed woman mentioned that she has not been able to reach her son since arriving at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters.



Many protesters have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for participating in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, organized by Democracy Hub, faced a severe setback due to these arrests.



These events followed the protestors' refusal to comply with a police injunction issued just one day before the scheduled demonstration.



Democracy Hub emphasized that they had not received formal notification of the court order, which led them to proceed with their peaceful march.



The arrested protestors have been taken to the Greater Accra Region Police Headquarters near Tudu.



