OccupyJulorbiHouse: Pressure mounts on Asamoah Gyan, Muntari, Kudus, Partey, other Ghana stars to speak

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have increasingly called on footballers and sportsmen to use their platforms to campaign against police brutality and economic hardship following the recent incidents during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, which erupted on social media, garnered significant attention and support, with many demanding an end to police brutality and the recognition of the right to peaceful protest.



Organized by the Democracy Hub, these peaceful demonstrations witnessed 49 activists rallying for action on the country's economic crises and corruption issues.



However, what was intended to be a peaceful march took a sinister turn when protesters were subjected to illegal arrests and harsh treatment by the police.



Critics have vehemently condemned these actions, highlighting the blatant violation of the constitutional right to protest and the excessive use of force.



As calls for justice and accountability grow louder, Ghanaians are now turning to their sports icons for support.



Most of the fans believe the contribution of Ghana's world-class sports personalities will increase awareness on the hardships in the country.



The hope is that Ghanaian world-class sports personalities will use their platforms to speak out against the injustice witnessed during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.



Ghanaians believe that the influence and reach of sportsmen can help amplify the message of ending police brutality and demand for better treatment for citizens.



Read some of the comments below





We no see Asamoah Gyan ein tweet oo #OccupyJulorbiHouse — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) September 22, 2023

Nigerian striker Odion Jude ighalo during the End Sar demo. Thomas partey and his fellow black stars players should come out #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/hHb89ImZs8 — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) September 21, 2023

So Asamoah Gyan still no tweet anything? If ebe penalty like he miss already. — Choir 〽️aster (@_jeyso) September 22, 2023

If Daily Loud has posted about the protest in Ghana, what's Ghana Black Stars excuse. These players have never come out during times like these.



Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew your country needs you in critical times. Come ouuuut#OccupyJulorbiHouse — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) September 22, 2023

The footballers think we have forgotten about them ong?? Masa where’s Kudus? He should and come and Tweet some #OccupyJulorbiHouse — Drayyy???????? (@drayy09) September 21, 2023

Blackstars will play nonsense day in day out and later be paid with our tax money but when matters like this come they will be nowhere to be found #OccupyJulorbiHouse — JEY???? (@MmoaNkoaaa) September 22, 2023

We will pay taxes and then the government will give the black stars winning bonus. This time they are mute #OccupyJulorbiHouse — ????Abena ???? (@idartebea) September 21, 2023

Where the Ghana Black stars players Dey??

Add your voices!!#OccupyJulorbiHouse — Pumba???????? (@innocenttt_k) September 21, 2023

So Dede Ayew has not said anything about the #OccupyJulorbiHouse ????

as if it’s not tax payers money he has been spending through black-stars bonus — Bra Qwameh #JamzAlbum (@BraQwameh) September 22, 2023

U see black star player wey criticize government before?…ei be dem dey chop and gain pass . #OccupyJulorbiHouse — TOP-BOY ???? (@TOP_BOY25) September 22, 2023

JNA/KPE