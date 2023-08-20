Nico Williams provides two assists in Athletic Bilbao's victory against Osasuna

Sports News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nico Williams provided two assists to help Athletic Bilbao beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday evening.



Nico Williams started the game and lasted 65 minutes while his brother Inaki Williams also started the game at the Estadio El Sadar and lasted 84 minutes.



Iñaki Williams right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal gave the away side the lead in the 11th minute. Inaki's goal was assisted by Nico Williams with a cross.



In the 20th minute, Bilbao extended their lead to 2-0. Gorka Guruzeta's right footed shot from very close range landed in the centre of the goal. Gorka Guruzeta's goal was assisted by Nico Williams.



Athletic Bilbao was reduced to 10 men when Oihan Sancet was sent off after he received a second yellow card for a bad tackle.



The home team was also reduced to 10 men in added time. Chimy Avila was given a straight red card for a foul.



Bilbao will play Real Betis in their next league game.