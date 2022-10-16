Mubarak Wakaso shines in KAS Eupen's defeat at Cercles Brugge

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mubarak Wakaso produced another masterful display for KAS Eupen despite defeat in the Belgium League against Cercle Brugge on Saturday.



The Ghana international played full throttle and was impressive for the Pandas, scoring a rating of 6.6, according to SofaScore. Wakaso's performance was only bettered by James Jeggo, who scored a rating of 7.1.



The Black Stars midfielder has been key for KAS even though the Eupen-based outfit are having a difficult campaign. It is his second 90 minutes match on a row since returning from a game's suspension.



Meanwhile, Kevin Denkey's hat-trick and goals from Thibo Somers and Ayase Udea ensured a rampant Cercle Brugge secured all three points at home. Stef Peeters got the consolation for KAS Eupen.



Wakaso's compatriot Isaac Nuhu lasted 73 minutes of the match before he was replaced by Nathan Bitumalaza. Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was an unused substitute.



The former Villareal and Deportivo Alaves man joined KAS Eupen in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan from Chinese Super League side Shenzen FC.



Wakaso's run of form could provide Ghana coach Otto Addo an alternative in the Black Stars midfield.