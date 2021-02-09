Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Monza is the strongest team in the Serie B' - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

AC Monza forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng says Serie B leaders Empoli faced the strongest team in the division as the two teams shared spoils in this fixture.



Monza was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Empoli in this round of the fixture.



The 33-year-old scored from the penalty spot to prevent his side from losing the game.



Speaking in an interview after sharing the spoils with the league leaders, Boateng said, “For sure, I'm angry because we played a great match. Perhaps the best of our league: another goal was missing, but we created many chances.”



“The result is not fair, because today we saw the strongest team in Serie B and it is us. We only needed one goal to get to three points.”



"The team is strong, we made an incredible transfer market, and the new players today showed what they can give to the team."



"In scoring more goals than others", he added.



Monza is chasing promotion to the Serie A and is currently placed second on the table with 36 points.