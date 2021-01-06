Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Mohammed Salisu to miss Southampton FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has been ruled out of Southampton's FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town.



The former Real Valladolid centre-back who joined the Premier League this summer is yet to make his debut for the club.



He was set to feature tonight but has suffered a muscle injury which has forced him out of the game.



It is unclear if the centre-back will recover in time for the Shrewsbury Town FA Cup fixture on Saturday.



"Again, muscle injuries, both," Hasenhuttl told Daily Echo when asked about the absence of the Ghanaian and striker Michael Obafemi in the Liverpool showdown.



"Salisu is the future of this club. It will take time. We know how long it takes for some players to step into the team," Hasenhuttl said on the Ghanaian last month.



"He has so much potential and [at Fulham] it was more important for me, as I said, not to unsettle the team. It would have been difficult, I think."



"I am really happy that Sali is here and he shows to me in every session that he can help up," he added.