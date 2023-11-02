Mohammed Kudus shines in West Ham's victory over Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Ham United secured a resounding 3-1 triumph over Arsenal, with the spotlight firmly fixed on Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.



Kudus, who previously plied his trade at Ajax, etched his name in the match report with an exceptional debut goal for the Hammers in this competition.



The game unfolded with Ben White inadvertently gifting West Ham the lead in the 16th minute through an own goal. However, it was Kudus' breathtaking moment that truly captivated the fans.



In the 50th minute, Kudus displayed his extraordinary talent, masterfully controlling the ball with an unreal touch. With unwavering confidence, he executed a powerful strike that found its mark, nestling into the far-right corner of the net. Arsenal's goalkeeper, Ramsey, could only watch in awe as Kudus celebrated his debut goal in a West Ham shirt.



The Hammers weren't done yet, as Jarrod Bowen extended their lead with a well-taken goal in the 60th minute.



Arsenal managed to salvage a consolation goal when Martin Odegaard found the net late in the game.



As the match reached its climax, Kudus was substituted in the 88th minute, receiving a standing ovation from the appreciative West Ham faithful.



The young Ghanaian midfielder's spectacular goal and overall performance were undeniably the highlights of the evening.