Mohammed Kudus scores as West Ham beat Freiburg 2-0 in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus featured in West Ham United’s 2-0 win against SC Freiburg and got his name on the scoresheet.



The talented youngster started for his team today in the Round 6 game of Group A in the Europa League.



Operating from the flanks, Mohammed Kudus looked shape as he used his skill, pace, and strength to cause loads of trouble for the backline of the team from Germany.



Just 14 minutes into the game, the Black Stars poster boy made a good run into the SC Freiburg area and latched onto an over-the-top through ball.



With the goalkeeper at his mercy, Mohammed Kudus took his time and picked his spot before firing the ball into the back of the net.



Courtesy of a second goal from Edson Alvarez in the 42nd minute, West Ham United cruised to a delightful 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



With his goal today, Mohammed Kudus has three goals for West Ham in the group stage of the Europa League after making five appearances.



The win today sends West Ham into the knockout stage of the Europa League as winners of Group A.