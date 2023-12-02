Mohammed Kudus resumes training after missing West Ham's win over TSC Backa

Sports News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Mohammed Kudus, has returned to training after missing West Ham United's game against TSC Backa Topola in the UEFA Europa League.



The Ghanaian was not named in the matchday squad due to illness but has recovered in time for the Hammer's game against Crystal Palace.



West Ham will host Palace at the London Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023, on matchday 14.



After making the squad last Thursday, Kudus missed his first game for West Ham United since completing his £38 million deal.



The former Ajax star is currently enjoying his new challenge, scoring six goals in 16 appearances for the Hammers since joining them in August 2023.



Kudus has had his spectacular bicycle kick strike against Brentford has been nominated for goal of the month in November in the Premier League.



The goal has been nominated together with seven other magnificent goals scored in the month.





