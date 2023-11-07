Mohammed Kudus goal against Newcastle nominated for goal of the month October

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus's sensational goal in West Ham United's two-all draw against Newcastle United has been nominated as the club's goal of the month.



The goal is nominated alongside two magnificent goals scored by Lucas Paqueta and three other goals - two from the Women's team and one from the Premier League 2 side.



Kudus' magnificent volley salvaged a point for the Hammers on Sunday, October 8, 2023.



The goal was Kudus's first in the Premier League and his third for the club since signing in August.



Mohammed Kudus has gone on to score two more goals taking his tally to five goals in his West Ham United career.



In the Premier League, he has two goals in three starts.





Six spectacular goals in October ⚒️



Which one will get your Goal of the Month vote? ????️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 7, 2023

