Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mohammed Kudus’ first words to Ajax fans

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Dutch side, Ajax Amsterdam has released a video of Mohammed Kudus in which he introduces himself to his new fans, after his move from FC Nordsjælland was confirmed today.



The Black Stars forward has moved on a five-year deal from Danish giants FC Nordsjælland in a deal reportedly worth €9M plus variables.



Kudus has been one of the most prolific teenagers in Denmark this season, scoring 12 goals in 25 appearances for Nordsjælland.



This next chapter is a big step in the career of the highly rated 19 year old, who has gained the attention of the global media over the past few months for his exploits in the Danish Superliga.



Mohammed Kudus was also nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy Awards.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.