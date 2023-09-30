Mo running the show - West Ham celebrates Kudus' ball holding prowess

Sports News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

West Ham United's social media handles have been rolling out content around Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus in recent weeks.



From photos of him in training and in action, videos of Kudus in action and a series of interviews with the club's TV channel, the number 14 man for the Hammers is fast becoming a fans favourite.



In the most recent video post on Kudus, the player's ball holding skill and strength is put on display in a snippet from the West Ham vs. Lincoln City cup fixture earlier this week.



Kudus picks a pass and skips past a number of players at a point running outside the playing area to pick as pass as fans roar in apprciation of his effort.



The video is captioned: "Mo running the show."



Kudus has not started a Premier League game since joining the club from Ajax. He has come on as a substitute in his first three games, playing a total of 40 minutes.



His last two starts for West Ham came in the Europa League and EFL Cup, which he won man-of-the-match in both games.



Despite the limited playing time, the Ghanaian sensation has scored two goals in 220 minutes



West Ham United host Sheffield United on Saturday, September 30, 2023, as they hope to get back to winning ways in the league after losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the last outing.



