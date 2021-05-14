Michael Essien tips Chelsea to win Premier League title next season

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has urged Chelsea to clinch the Premier League title next season under Thomas Tuchel.



Tuchel has transformed Chelsea since taking charge of the team following the sacking of Frank Lampard.



The German has led the Blues to the finals of both the UEFA Champions League as well as the FA Cup and are currently fourth on the league table.



Following Chelsea incredible turnaround this season, Essien, a Premier League winner with Chelsea has tipped the club to be even stronger next season and lift the title.



"I’m going to say Chelsea will win the league next season, based on how good they’ve looked since Thomas Tuchel has taken over," he told Ladbrokes.



"They’re my first choice for the title, then it’s obviously going to be Man United, Liverpool and Man City who will be right up there with them.



"With the players Thomas Tuchel has got at his disposal, I think he’s got all the tools needed to challenge for the title next season.



The former Real Madrid midfielder added, "If you look from the goalkeepers to the forwards, they’ve got big names all over the pitch. They’ve got it all.



"I love the fact that they’ve got Thiago Silva at the back, his experience really is vital to that team and he’s such a great name the younger players in the squad can learn from.



"He commands the backline very well, but even without him, they’ve got Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, so they’re very strong in that area.



"In terms of where else they could realistically strengthen – I’m not sure, because it’s very difficult to go out and find a quality striker available in the market.