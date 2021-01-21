Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Michael Essien lifts lid on his coaching journey at FC Nordsjalland

Michael Essien with some FC Nordsjalland players

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, has opened up on his coaching career at Danish side FC Nordsjalland and the role Ghana-based Right to Dream Academy has played.



The 38-year-old has been with the Danish Super Liga outfit since September last year, in the capacity as player-coach as he gradually transitions from playing to coaching.



Essien has heaped praise on Right to Dream founder, Tom Vernon, for opening doors to him and other former Ghana players.



"This transition in my career, learning about the coaching aspect of the game is important to me and Right to Dream and FC Nordsjalland has offered me this huge opportunity," he said as reported by citisportsonline.com.



"Not many people get the opportunity to come here and learn and see how they do things here. And you know I’ve been speaking to Tom for many years and he asked me to come and I did.



"Since I came, the staff and players; everyone is willing to help and it’s lovely. How could I turn this opportunity down?"



Former Ghanaian internationals, Laryea Kingston and Derek Boateng have also been engaged in various capacities at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana. Kingston works as a youth team coach while Boateng works as a scout.



Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani also works as Assistant coach at FC Nordsjalland.



Right to Dream has recently been acquired by Egyptian-owned company Man Capital LLP, with founder Tom Vernon still maintaining a significant stake in the academy and remains CEO.



The new investment in the academy is aimed at expanding infrastructure and operations that will help increase intake of players as well as help in the training of more Ghanaian coaches.