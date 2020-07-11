Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Michael Essien, Kieran Tripper back Thomas Partey's imminent move to Premier League

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has backed Thomas Partey to move to the Premier League this summer.



Partey, 27, has been constantly linked to Arsenal this summer despite the interest from Manchester United, Inter Milan, Napoli and PSG.



As Footballghana.com has reported, the Ghana midfielder is desperate to move to the Premier League with Arsenal likely to be his next destination.



Mikel Arteta's side are looking to offload two or three players to land the midfielder.



But according to Essien, who played for Chelsea in the Premier League believe the dynamic midfielder will suit the Premier League.



"Thomas [Partey] is such a good player. I'd have loved to play with him," Essien explained, as quoted by Goal.



"He is a young and talented player making waves in Europe. He is one player I'd liked to play alongside but it will never happen.



"It is their time at the Black Stars now so we have to support them and hopefully they can take it from where we left off."



However, former Tottenham Hotspurs right back, Kieran Trippier speaking last month told the Beautiful Game podcast that Partey style will suit the Premier League.



"I'd seen him play for Atletico but I didn't realise how good he is.



"He's unbelievable, his physicality, how he breaks up play. Technically he's got everything.



"He ranks as one of the best midfielders I've played with, but Mousa [Dembele] is Mousa and he's on a different planet that guy. Even in training, he was in cruise control.



"Thomas is still a very young player and everyone loves him out here.



"Going to the Premier League who knows? Obviously I want him to stay here because he's a valuable member to our team.



"He speaks perfect English, very good English. I don't think he'd have a problem with the Premier League."





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.