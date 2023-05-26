Meet English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo who won Young Player Award at Manchester United

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been awarded Manchester United’s prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player Award for 2022/23.



Mainoo, 18, made his first team debut for the club this season, starting in the Carabao Cup and also featuring in the Premier League and FA Cup.



Head of Academy Nick Cox told the club website: “Kobbie has had an exceptional season and risen to every challenge that he has faced. He has been at the club from a really young age and has always been an exciting talent but, importantly, he’s shown the work rate and desire to succeed.



“Every time Kobbie has played for an Academy side this year, he has performed to a very high standard and that has given him the platform to go and impress Erik ten Hag and the first-team coaches.



Mainoo signed his first professional contract in May 2022. His performances, including a good midfield display against Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy, earned him a callup to the senior squad for training in October 2022.



He was named on the bench for the first time on October 16, ahead of a Premier League League match against Newcastle United.



Mainoo made his competitive debut for United on January 10, 2023, starting in a 3–0 EFL Cup victory over Charlton Athletic and made his league début on February 19, by coming on as a substitute in a 3–0 win against Leicester City.



He has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels but is also eligible to represent Ghana.



