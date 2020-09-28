Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Maxwell Konadu hails Daniel Amartey's 'solid performance' against Man City

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey and his Leicester City teammate, Jarmie Vardy

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu has reacted to Daniel Amartey's blazing comeback performance in Leicester City's emphatic win over Manchester City.



The Black Stars defender produced a solid performance in his first match after his major injury setback 23-months-ago in the English Premier League on Sunday, September 27 as the Foxes shocked Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad stadium.



Daniel Amartey was rewarded with his first start in the EPL in 23 months to start alongside Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, and James Justin in a five-man defense.



He also featured in his side's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday.



His performance on Sunday caught the attention of many and, coach Maxwell Konadu is the latest to have reacted to Amartey's comeback over the weekend.



In a tweet, he wrote: "I am happy for u Daniel A. A solid performance."





