Lomotey makes debut appearance for Amiens in Ligue 2 win over AS Nancy

Midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana U23 midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey made his debut appearance for his new club Amiens SC in a league game with AS Nancy.



The Ghanaian who joined the Ligue 2 side lasted the entire duration of the game which ended 1-0 in favour of Amiens.



A 71st-minute strike by Guirassy was all that the home side needed to pick all three points over their opponents.



Lomotey was in jersey no.12 and impressed his news suitors as he lasted the full duration of the encounter.



The Ghana U23 star was impressive as a makeshift centre-back on his debut for Amiens SC following the absence of experienced defender Aurélien Chedjou due to injury.



Amiens could not beat the drop from the Ligue 1 last season after finishing 19th in the league that was cancelled at Week 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Amiens journey to get back into Ligue 1 starts today and Coach Luka Elsner and his lads will have to work extra hard this season.



Lomotey joined the side from Spanish side Extremadura less than a week ago and starting the game for his new side means he’s a key member of Elsner’s side.

