Lineup of the 9 Black Stars players in the Premier League currently

Barely two days ago, GhanaWeb reported a historic feat for Ghana football and the Black Stars. For the first time in history, nine Black Stars players were featuring for different clubs in the English Premier League.



The number increased by one when Nottingham Forest announced the signing of Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew on Thursday night, February 2, 2023.



Antoine Semenyo's move from Championship side Bristol City to Bournemouth and Kamaldeen Sulemana's transfer from Rennes to Southamptoon were the two other transfers in the just ended January European window.



There was a time when the likes of Michael Essien of Chelsea, John Paintsil of Fulham, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Richard Kingson and John Mensah all played for clubs in the Premier League.



Here are the 9 Ghanaian players in the Premier League currently



Andre Dede Ayew



Dede Ayew's contract with Qatari side Al Sadd was terminated days ago fuelling speculations that he was possibly on his way back to Europe to ply his club football.



Then the options narrowed when it was widely reported that he was returning to the EPL, where he had previously played for West Ham United an Swansea City.



Everton was a major suitor as was Nottingham Forest but it was the latter that announced signing Dede on a six-month contract.







Kamaldeen Sulemana



The Black Stars winger completed a move from Stade Rennes to Southampton on transfer deadline day.



The 20-year-old joined the Saints in a deal worth 25 million euros with further 3 million euros add-ons.







The winger played 34 matches in the French Ligue 1, scoring 5 goals with 2 assists.



Thomas Partey







The Black Stars midfielder is one of the most active Ghanaian players in the Premier League currently. Partey who is in his third season at Arsenal has played 80 matches in total with 8 goal contributions.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been key in Arsenal's quest to the league title this season. The Gunners are yet to lose a game with him in action.



Mohammed Salisu







Salisu joined Southampton from Spanish club Real Valladolid two seasons ago and has been able to work his way up to earn a place in the starting line-up of the Saints.



Mohammed Salisu who is one of the pillars in the Southampton defence has made an incredible 77 appearances for his club and has scored 1 goal with 1 assist.



The player was linked with a move away from the Premier League but chose to stay.



Daniel Amartey







Amartey is one of the most experienced Ghanaian players in the Premier League. The Leicester City defender is in his 7th season in the English League after joining the club from Copenhagen in 2016.



Amartey is also one of two Ghanaian players currently to have won the Premier League. The defender has made 103 appearances so far in the Premier League.



Antoine Semenyo







Despite being born and nurtured in UK, Semenyo is now about to make his debut in the Premier League. The Black Stars forward sealed a deal from Championship side Bristol City to Bournemouth in the January window.



The attacker who has been in fine form this season was able to score 4 goals in 5 matches in 2023 to earn his permanent move to the Premier League.



Tariq Lamptey







The 22-year-old right-back has come far after being handed his debut at Chelsea under coach Frank Lampard. He made 3 appearances for the Blues in the league before he was snap up by Brighton.



Lamptey has been a delight to watch since joining Brighton where he has made 65 appearances in four seasons.



The player has averaged 10 matches each season since joining The Seagulls.







Jeffery Schlupp







The Black Stars midfielder is the most capped Ghanaian currently in the Premier League with a record 225 Premier League matches in 10 seasons.



The former Leicester City midfielder won the Premier League title with the Foxes before joining Crystal Palace.



Currently, in his 10th season, Schlupp has made 20 appearances so far with coach Patrick Vierra’s side.



Jordan Ayew







The Black Stars forward is the only player in the list to have played for three different club in the Premier League; Aston Villa, Swansea and Crystal Palace .



The 31-year-old is currently in his 8th season in the EPL and has played 221 games. The forward has 46 goal contributions having scored 30 with 16 assists in total.



Author: Joseph Adamafio