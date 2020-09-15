Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Liberian's Tommy Songo congratulates new Black Stars vice captain Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Liberian shot-stopper, Tommy Songo has applauded goalkeeper Richard Ofori on his appointment as deputy captain of Ghana's Black Stars.



The Maritzburg United captain was named as assistant to Andre Dede Ayew on Sunday, September, 13 by head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.



His new role has seen him earn praises from teammates and colleagues elsewhere, and the latest to join in congratulating him is LISCR goalkeeper, Tommy Songo.



“Congratulations Richard Ofori on becoming the third captain of the Ghana national team.” Songo posted on his Instagram account with a picture of him and the Ghanaian goalkeeper.



The pair became friends when the U-20 team of Ghana faced Liberia in a qualifier in 2013.



Richard Ofori has progressed to the senior national team of Ghana, making 19 appearances for the Black Stars.

