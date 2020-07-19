Sports News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Latif Blessing features as LAFC thump LA Galaxy in El Trafico derby

Latif Blessing scored an own goal in the game

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Atta Blessing featured for LAFC in their big win against rivals LA Galaxy in the MLS is Back tournament.



The former Liberty Professional star scored an own goal to give LA Galaxy the lead after just five minutes, but LAFC recovered to thrash Galaxy by 6-2 at the ESPN Sports Center, where the competition is currently ongoing.



Despite his early mistake, Blessing played a key role in the absence of star man Carlos Vela.



Diego Rossi scored LAFC's first ever hat-trick in the El Trafico, starting with the equalizer on 13 minutes from the spot.



LA Galaxy had their noses in front again after Christian Pavon netted on the half hour mark.



However a rampant LAFC pulled leveled right at the stroke of half time through Diego Rossi.



Bradley Wright-Phillips shot LAFC into the lead after 56 minutes, before Rossi completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute.



It was all LAFC in the second half, as Mohammed El Monir made it five with ten minutes left.



Diego Rossi ended a magnificent performance with another goal in injury time.

