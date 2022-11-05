Kwasi Okyere Wriedt twice for Holstein Kiel against Karlsruhe

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored in Holstein Kiel's Bundesliga 2 victory over Karlsruhe on Saturday.



The attacker was given his second start of the season and made the most of it, scoring twice for Holstein Kiel as they defeated Karlsruher SC.



Okyere Wriedt gave his all for his club in their emphatic and smashing 4-1 away win to go up to sixth in the league rankings.



He scored on the half-hour mark and late in the added time to ensure his team came away from Karlsruher with a convincing victory. Their traveling fans applauded the team after full-time.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian attacker has three goals and one assist in 12 games this season in Germany's second division.



Holstein Kiel is currently 7th on the league table with 23 points after 15 games. Holstein Kiel will take on St Pauli in their next game. Holstein Kiel has scored 29 goals this season in the German second division and conceded 27 goals.