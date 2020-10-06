Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwadwo Asamoah's move to Sampdoria fails to materialize as transfer window shuts

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah's move to Sampdoria failed to materialize after negotiations broke down at the last minute.



The versatile player was close to joining the serie A outfit on transfer deadline day after terminating his contract with Inter Milan.



Kwadwo Asamoah's time with the Nerazurri's ended earlier than expected after struggling to break into Antonio Conte's team due to recurring injuries.



Meanwhile, early reports suggested that English championship side Reading made contact with Kwadwo Asamoah.



However, the player prefers to remain in Italy because of his family.



The 31-year-old has fully recovered from his injury problems which limited him to just 11 appearances last season for Inter Milan. He is determined to return to his best form.



Juventus was his most successful spell as he won 13 trophies in six years.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.