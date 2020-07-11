Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kennedy Boateng declared fit for SV Reid clash with Liefering

Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng

Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng is expected to return to SV Reid starting line-up this weekend after recovering from injury.



Boateng has been declared fit for Reid's clash against Liefering on Sunday in the Austrian second-tier league.



The match is important for Reid and they must win to stay in the hunt to secure promotion to the Austrian top-flight.



The 23-year-old picked up a knock in Reid's 3-2 defeat against FC Juniors OÖ last month and failed to recover in time for the last two games.



His return is a big boost for Reid who struggled defensively in his absence.



They lost one and won one of the two games Boateng did not play.



This season, Boateng has made 19 appearances across all competitions and contributed to three goals.



He has featured in less than 20 games as well as of injuries. He has sustained three different injuries this season.



The former WAFA SC player joined Reid in July 2019 from top-flight side LASK Linz.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.