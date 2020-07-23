Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Keep believing - Andre Ayew charges Swansea fans

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

André Ayew is delighted after Swansea City made light work of Reading FC to qualify for the 2019/20 Championship playoff, calling on the Jack Army to keep believing in their promotion dreams.



The Welsh-based outfit totally outclassed the Royals at the Madejski Stadium, inflicting a 4-1 defeat on them in the final day of the season.



Romanian international George Puscas’ 43rd minute strike cancelled out the visitors 17th minute goal which was scored by England youth striker Rhian Brewster.



Second-half goals from Liam Cullen and a brace from Wayne Routledge gave Steve Cooper the result he needed on the final day to book their place in the playoff.



In the aftermath of the match, Ayew, who grabbed his share of the headlines in the game with a vital assist, couldn't hide his excitement over the result.



The Ghana international also used the opportunity to express his gratitude to Routledge for the crucial two goals.



“What a feeling, jack army it’s for you. It’s never over when there is hope keep believing and never give up! Thank you. Now time to get ready for playoffs.



Ayew finished 10th on the scorers standings with 15 goals and 7 assists in 44 appearances.

