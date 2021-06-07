K.P Boateng to reunite with Beckham at Inter Miami - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng is set to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 34-year-old will be moving to the United States following the end of his contract with Serie B side AC Monza.



GHANASoccernet.com can also report that his former teammate at AC Milan David Beckham, who is the President of the MLS team, is leading negotiations to have the forward sign for his club.



Boateng is currently on holiday after failing to gain a promotion with AC Monza.



Meanwhile, he is expected to start his punditry work with ADR during the Euro 2020 tournament.



Last season, he scored five times as Monza reached the promotion play-offs.