Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Joseph Paintsil scores for Ankaragucu in win over Yeni Malatyaspor

Joseph Paintsil has scored 5 goals so far

Joseph Paintsil scored his fifth league goal of the season for MKE Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday afternoon in their 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.



Daniel Lukasik’s goal on the 4th minute gave the Blue and Yellows an early lead in the first half.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian winger slotted in his team’s second goal in the 37th minute from the penalty spot.



He was substituted off in the 60th minute for Adzic to come on in his place.



Youssouf Ndayishimiye on the 76th minute reduced the deficit to make it 2-1 against Afriyie Acquah’s Yeni Malatyaspor.



Torgeir Borven restored Ankaragucu’s two-goal advantage on the 88th minute of the game as it finished 3-1 to the hosts.



Paintsil, who’s on loan from Belgian side, KRC Genk, has scored five goals in twelve matches in the Turkish Super Lig for Ankaragucu.

