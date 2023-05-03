Joseph Paintsil: KRC Genk rule out summer transfer of in-form Ghana winger

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgian club KRC Genk have rejected the possibility of selling Ghana international Joseph Paintsil in the upcoming summer transfer window.



Paintsil has had an excellent season with KRC Genk, who are in strong contention to win the league title after a brilliant start to the championship play-off thanks to the Ghanaian’s excellent goal over the weekend.



The 25-year-old winger's performance this season has drawn interest from several clubs, including Brentford, Fulham, and Brighton from the English Premier League.



The Black Stars winger has scored 15 goals and assisted 11 in all competitions in the 2022-23 season, which has impressed the scouts from the Premier League clubs.



However, Genk’s chairman, Peter Croonen, is confident that there will be no significant departures from the club during the summer transfer window.



"The mercato will be much quieter than last year. We then let a lot of players go, and we are building a new top team. It came very quickly," he said in an interview with Sporza.



"The ambition is to keep the team together, although, of course, something will always happen," he added.



Genk have already secured European football for the next season and is keen to maintain the current team's core for next season's competition. Paintsil has been a standout player for KRC Genk this season, with his 15 goals and 14 assists during the regular campaign.



He joined Genk in 2018 from Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC and has made over 100 appearances.