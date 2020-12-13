Sports News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful win MLS Cup with Columbus Crew

Jonathan Mensah (r), Harrison Afful, Emmanuel Boateng and other in celebration mood

Ghana’s Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful have won their first Major League Soccer Cup with American club Columbus Crew.



Columbus Crew were crowned the 2020 MLS Cup champions after they defeated Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 at the Mapfre Stadium, in Columbus Ohio.



Ghanaian center back, Harrison Afful grabbed an assist after he set up Argentinian player Lucas Zelarayan who scored the first goal of the game for the Crew.



Columbus Crew dominated the first half as they pressed forward often and remained committed at the back. The team got its second goal thanks to Derrick Etienne who scored in the 31st minute.



Seattle Sounders came close to scoring a couple of times in the second half but were very unlucky in attack.



In the final minutes of the game Lucas Zelarayan grabbed his second goal of the game in the 82nd minute.



Columbus Crew won their second MLS Cup, under the guidance of their Ghanaian captain, Jonathan Mensah.



Columbus Crew’s 3rd Ghanaian player, Emmanuel Boateng was an unused substitute in the game.





What a night. What a season. What a team. pic.twitter.com/2WyLj9FtV9 — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) December 13, 2020

