John Yeboah misses penalty as Vfl thump FC Magdeburg in final pre-season friendly

Ghana international John Yeboah

Ghanaian forward John Yeboah missed a penalty as Vfl won their final pre-season friendly, defeating third-division side FC Magdeburg 4-1 over the weekend.



The 20-year-old missed another penalty in the 84th minute as his side run riot - just a week before the start of their competitive outing of 2020-21 season.



An entertaining match saw Admir Mehmedi and Daniel Ginczek grabbing a brace each.



Vfl coach Oliver Glasner has explains the frustrations of the Ghanaian forward who missed the spot-kick.



Yeboah is back at VfL from his loan deal at VVV Venlo, hoping for a chance in the Bundesliga squad.



"He was gone a year and has not played for a long time because the season in Holland was interrupted early," the coach explains. "He wanted to write, it seemed a bit hectic." The shot backfired promptly. "You have to understand that."



The Wolves’ first competitive match of the season will be against fourth-tier outfit Union Fürstenwalde in the first round of the DFB Cup.

