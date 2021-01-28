Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jerry Akaminko is set to rejoin Eskisehirspor as player-coach

Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko

Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko is expected to rejoin Turkish side Eskisehirspor as a player-coach.



The 33-year-old spent a fruitful six years at the club between 2012-2018 where he won the club over with his professional tact.



Akaminko, capped 10 times by Ghana, is closing in on a return to the club two years after leaving to join Instanbulspor.



The centre-back, who has spoken in the past of his desire to work as a manager when his career ends, will work predominantly with the academy players while taking onto the field.



He is expected to mentor the young players coming through the club's developmental squad when he returns to Turkey.



The Ghanaian defender scored two goals in 122 appearances for Eskisehirspor during his astonishing six-year spell at the club.



He will become the second high-profile Ghanaian in recent time to become a player-coach for an European club after Chelsea legend Michael Essien joined Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjælland in the same capacity.