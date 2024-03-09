Jeffery Schlupp not in the squad for Luton Town game - Crystal Palace manager confirms

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp will not be participating in The Eagles' upcoming English Premier League fixture.



Glasner made this announcement ahead of Palace's clash against Luton Town at Selhurst Park, scheduled for 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 9.



Schlupp's absence stems from his ongoing recovery process following an injury, which has sidelined him for the team's last two league matches.



Addressing Schlupp's potential return for the critical match, which sees two relegation-threatened teams facing off, Glasner stated, "Jeff Schlupp participated in today's training session. However, he won't be part of the squad tomorrow. With three weeks without a game following this, and after the national team break, I anticipate his return to the squad."



Glasner emphasized the importance of having Schlupp back, stating, "Having him back will provide us with more options. As a manager, it's always preferable to have players on the pitch rather than in the gym."



Currently, Palace occupies the 14th position in the league standings, while Luton Town sits in 18th place.