Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is always a great opportunity to serve your country - Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana international Emmanuel Lomotey

Amiens SC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has reacted to his invitation to play in Ghana's friendly game against Mali by head coach Charles Akonnor.



Emmanuel Lomotey was named in Ghana's 23-man-squad for the October friendly game against Mali alongside Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu, and Bernard Mensah of Besiktas.



The former Extremadura midfielder, who has represented Ghana at the juvenile level took to Twitter to show his appreciation after earning his first call up to the Black Stars.



In a tweet, Lomotey said: “Always been a great opportunity to serve in the national colours but doing so at the highest level (senior national team) is every boy’s dream. Honoured & Grateful."



The Black Stars will face 'The Eagless of Mali on October 9, 2020, in Turkey for a friendly game.





Always been a great opportunity to serve in the national colours but doing so at the highest level (senior national team) is every boy’s dream.



Honoured & Grateful. ??????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/C9c6vVvDG3 — Emmanuel Lomotey (@officialLomotey) September 27, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.