Inaki Williams starts training with Athletic Bilbao after World Cup elimination

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has resumed training with Athletic Bilbao following Ghana's early World Cup exit.



The 28-year-old had a tough tournament as the Black Stars failed to go beyond the group stage.



Despite playing in all three matches, Williams failed to score or register an assist as Uruguay beat Ghana in their final group game to crash the West Africans out of the World Cup.



Williams rejoined his Athletic Club teammates as preparations begin ahead of the return of La Liga.



He will be available for Athletic Club's mid-season friendly against Udinese before the Cup match against Sestao in Las Llanas



"I'm already in Lezama. I'm going to take a week's vacation to come back as strong as possible, the return comes hard and with a lot of desire and enthusiasm," said the forward.



Williams' junior brother, Nico Williams played for Spain at the World Cup as they reached the last 16, where they were eliminated by Morocco.