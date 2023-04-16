Inaki Williams scores twice in Athletic Bilbao win against Real Sociedad

Sports News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams scored twice in Athletic Bilbao's 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in La Liga.



At the start, Athletic seemed not to be in control of the game. They couldn't pass or win an aerial duel in a horrifying section typical of any derby.



The chanting Bilbao fans had to wait till the 25th minute for Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro to save a great shot from Nico Williams after a mistake.



In the 33rd minute, Iñaki Williams unleashed a good shot that made the aforementioned Alex Remiro fly before opening the scoring with a corner kick in which he took advantage of Mikel Vesga's pass.



The VAR reviewed it and gave a goal as there was no handball. The first half ended with joy for Bilbao fans.



The second period began with the visitors making some changes.



And in the 69th minute, Iñaki Williams scored his second goal in the game after great work from Raul Garcia.



Inaki Williams was substituted in the 89th minute while his brother was substituted in the 78th minute.