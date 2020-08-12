Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

IFA bans Ethiopian club after failing to pay entitlements due Daniel Agyei

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei

Ethiopia top-flight club, Jimma Abar Jifar FC will not be able to sign any player for the next 3 transfer windows for failing to settle entitlements due Ghana international Daniel Agyei.



The former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper joined the Ethiopian Premier League side in 2018 from Tanzanian giants Simba SC.



Earlier this year, both parties had a case at FIFA with a Dispute Resolution Chamber of the world football governing body ruling on April 15 that Jimma Abar Jifar FC should compensate the goalkeeper for breach of contract.



FIFA required from the Ethiopian club to ensure they present documentary evidence to prove the payment to Daniel Agyei.



Months on, nothing of that sought has been done. In line with that, the club has been slapped with a transfer ban preventing them from signing any player in the next three transfer windows.



They will need to ensure Daniel Agyei receives all his entitlements before FIFA will lift the ban.





