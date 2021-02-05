Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I wish he would stay – Ajax coach speaks on Brian Brobbey’s expected departure

Ghana international Brian Brobbey

Head coach for Ajax, Erik ten Hag says although he respects Brian Brobbey’s decision to leave the club at the end of his contract, he wishes the young striker would stay.



As reported by this portal earlier this week, the Dutch-born striker who is of Ghanaian descent is set to leave the Eredivisie giants at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



Speaking on the imminent departure of Brian Brobbey, Ajax coach Erik ten Haag says it’s unfortunate.



"Personally, I think it's very regrettable," the coach said as quoted by Voetbal International.



Erick ten Haag adds, “I respect his choice. Talent is something of yourself, not of your parents or of a club. If he thinks he is better off elsewhere, then you have to respect that. He has that right. It's not fun, I would rather have it differently seen.”



The coach concludes, “I know his way of thinking and a little less his feelings. I can only say that Ajax is a fantastic stage. That has not only proven the distant past but also the now. Here you are the best off, you can develop the best," grab titles, take the spotlight and get to the best clubs in Europe.”



Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey, 19, has been linked with a move to German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this summer.