I will put winning the MLS above U-20 World Cup - Jonathan Mensah

Jonathan Mensah, Black Stars defender

Ghanaian defender, Jonathan Mensah says he will put the Major League Soccer trophy which he won over the weekend above the FIFA Under-20 World Cup which he won with Ghana over a decade ago.



Jonathan Mensah who captained Columbus Crew to win the MLS title for the first time revealed that it was much more fulfilling to have won the MLS trophy compared to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup he won in 2009.



Mensah in an interview with TV3 said, “The under-20 World Cup was global even though it was a youth World Cup but I will put this one first because the US league is growing so much and it’s gaining a lot of attention and great people come into the league.”



According to the defender, contrary to the perception that the MLS was for retiring players, the norm is gradually changing and his new feat is a testament to that.



“When Zlatan came into the league, people said he was coming to retire but we’ve seen what he is doing in Europe at his age so this tells you that the league is not a retiring league and it is gaining more momentum and it’s a great testament to the job so I will put the championship first.”



Jonathan Mensah was part of Ghana’s Black Satellites team who won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup hosted in Egypt in 2009. The team defeated Brazil on penalties to win the trophy for the first time.





