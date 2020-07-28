Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I will be happy to see Kotoko in Africa - Elvis Amoah Takyi

Asante Kotoko players

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Elvis Amoah Takyi has said he will be happy to see the Porcupine Warriors reclaim its lost glories as they prepare to participate in Africa.



Asante Kotoko, known to be one of the biggest clubs in Africa has failed to make a meaningful impact in CAF inter-club competitions in recent years.



The Kumasi based club best performance in the past 12 years came under former coach Charles Akonnor in the 2018/2019 season when they reached the money zone.



However, with the Porcupine Warriors selected to represent Ghana in next year’s CAF Champions League competition, Elvis Amoh has said that“Kotoko going to Africa will depend on the management because they are right people to decide on the clubs faith. But the club too is a big and everybody will love to see them in Africa”



“Obviously, I will be happy to see Kotoko in Africa. I want to the club higher and also win big things” he told Bryt FM in Koforidua.

