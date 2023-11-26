I was hit with a machete, but I didn't die - Alidu Seidu shares harrowing experience

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu, has shared a harrowing experience of his life, recounting a traumatic experience where he was hit with a machete during a street fight - an incident that left him bedridden in the hospital for four months.



Opening up about his challenging upbringing, Seidu said that he once led a life as a bandit, engaging in fights and wielding machetes on the streets of Kumasi.



Speaking in an interview cited by GhanaWeb, the defender admitted to his past actions, explaining, "I was also a bit of a bandit. I fought wherever I could. I hit people or people hit me. As I went out all the time, I copied other people's characters; the older ones taught me how to become a bad guy."



Alidu Seidu vividly described the intense neighbourhood rivalries, saying, "I was waging war against the other neighbourhoods. For example, if we played a football match and we lost or there was a problem, we fought. And if there were machetes, we hit each other with them."



The turning point in Seidu's life came when he faced a life-threatening situation during one of these street fights.



Recounting the incident, he told Ligue Un TV, "One day, I was hit with a machete, but I was lucky, I didn't die. I spent three months in the hospital."



Despite the challenges, Seidu considers himself fortunate to have survived.



The defender emphasized the transformative impact of this near-death experience, stating, "Today, fortunately, I left this bandit side, and I am a football player!"



Alidu Seidu's life took a positive turn when he was scouted by an agency and subsequently enrolled in a football academy.



His breakthrough came when he travelled to France, ultimately joining the prestigious Ligue 1 side, Clermont Foot.



