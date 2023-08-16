I'm still playing - Jerry Akaminko refutes retirement reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko says he has not fully retired from football despite staying off the field for a while.



The 35-year-old is currently unattached, having last featured for Indonesian side Persik Kediri in 2020.



Despite not being active, Akaminko has reiterated he can still play football at the highest level even though he has hitting the field to train regularly.



“I have not retired 100 percent from football, it’s rather a semi-retirement. I have been embarking on a lot of things that have prevented me from training. I have not stopped playing and can’t leave the game at the moment but I’m just not active”, Akaminko told Angel FM’s Saddick Adams.



Jerry Akaminko had the opportunity to sign for Turkish side Orduspor from Heart of Lions on a two-year deal in August 2008, the same year he earned a nomination for the 2008 Defender of the Year in Ghana after his outstanding performance for Heart of Lions.



His contract with Orduspor was subject to renewal after the initial two years and played his first match on September 7, 2008, against Boluspor.



Akaminko spent eleven years playing in Turkey where he had stints with Manisaspor, Eskisenhirspor, and Istanbulspor between 2008 and 2019.



He made his debut and scored his first goal with Black Stars on June 1, 2012, during a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.



