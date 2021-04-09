I love club Ufa with all my heart - Emmanuel Frimpong

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Retired Ghana international, Emmanuel Frimpong has emphasized that he loves Russian club Ufa with all his club.



After over a decade in England with Premier League outfit Arsenal, the midfielder in 2014 sealed a move to sign for the Russian club.



At Ufa, Emmanuel Frimpong enjoyed a stellar stint where he established himself as one of the key midfielders in the team.



Now retired, the former Arsenal midfielder has noted that he misses Russia and holds Ufa in high esteem.



“It's a shame that I left. Ufa is a place that I love with all my heart. Amazing people work there! Russia has become a special place for me. And yes: write that I would like to return,” Emmanuel Frimpong said in an interview with Sport24.



The 29-year-old in his time in Russia during his playing days also spent time at Arsenal Tula.



He has fond memories in the European country and has indicated that he wants to return.