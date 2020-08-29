Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

I changed my mentality before AFCON 2019 - Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, has revealed that he realized the need to change his mentality right before the Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars and it has helped him so far.



Before the tournament, he had only scored one goal in 20 league appearances.



During the competition, he scored two goals, forcing Crystal Palace to extend his stay at the club.



Since then, he has been brilliant, scoring nine goals in 37 league matches and winning the club's player of the season.



“Before I went for the AFCON, I realized that I had to change my mentality. I had to change a lot of things that I was doing previously and I think it paid off. In life, you get to a certain age and you start thinking differently and you start to look at yourself and ask yourself what you have to change and improve,” he told Ghanaian media.



“I think it's my mentality that changed a lot and the manager saw it. I thank God because things went really well. I didn't expect it but like I said its life when you work hard, you will get rewarded. I am using the same routines I used before the AFCON till now so I think it is the right direction for me and I'm sticking to that direction.”

